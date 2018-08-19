Marko Grujic to sign new Liverpool deal before Hertha Berlin loan move

Marko Grujic is expected to join Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin for the season.

Marko Grujic is set to sign a new contract with Liverpool before joining Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan, according to Sky sources.

The 22-year-old midfielder is understood to be on the verge of signing a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2023.

Grujic, who has attracted interest from Crystal Palace and Cardiff along with a number of foreign clubs during the summer, will head to the Bundesliga club to continue his development.

The Serbia international, who has made eight appearances for Liverpool since joining them from Red Star Belgrade in 2016, was on loan at Cardiff last season.

He played 13 times for the Bluebirds and helped them win promotion to the Premier League.

Hertha Berlin finished 10th in the Bundesliga last season.