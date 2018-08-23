Nabil Fekir affected by failed Liverpool move, says Lyon manager

0:21 Coach Bruno Genesio admits Nabil Fekir has been affected by his failed summer move to Liverpool Coach Bruno Genesio admits Nabil Fekir has been affected by his failed summer move to Liverpool

Nabil Fekir has found it tough to adjust after missing out on a move to Liverpool in the summer, according to Lyon head coach Bruno Genesio.

The 25-year-old looked set to join Liverpool from Lyon before negotiations between the clubs ended.

It was reported that he underwent a medical and agreed personal terms, only for the deal not to be completed.

Fekir is yet to return to Ligue 1 action for Lyon after winning the World Cup with France, but Genesio says he has been affected by not joining Liverpool.

"It is never easy accepting this kind of situation, when you are very near to signing for a club where you want to go," he said.

"Where you want to reach another level and to give a boost to your career.

"But as I said, it could have been worse for him. He is at Lyon, at a strong club, he is captain of a team who plays in the Champions League.

"This could be a very important season for Nabil. I haven't seen any attitudes or signs that make me think he won't live up to his role the way he did last year."

Fekir looks set to make his competitive return for Lyon against Strasbourg on Friday.

"Nabil is ready to start the match and to put in at least an hour of very high quality," added Genesio.

"It was better to take our time with him, even if we would have liked to have had him with us from the start of the season. He wasn't ready physically."