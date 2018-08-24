Liverpool ownership group say club 'not for sale' following reports of interest from cousin of Man City owner Sheikh Mansour

Mo Salah was Liverpool's top scorer as the Reds reached the Champions League final last season

Liverpool's ownership group have said the club is not for sale but that they would be open to minority investment amid reports of interest from the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who purchased Liverpool in 2010, were responding to a report in the Daily Mail claiming that Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan failed in a £2billion attempt to take over the club at the end of 2017.

"FSG have been clear and consistent in their stance that the club is not for sale," Liverpool said in a statement.

"What the ownership have said again clearly and consistently is that 'under the right terms and conditions we would consider taking on a minority investor, if such a partnership was to further our commercial interests in specific marketplaces and in-line with the continued development and growth of the club and the team.'"

FSG, who also own Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox, bought 18-time English champions Liverpool for £300m in 2010.

The club reached a first Champions League final under the group's ownership last season, where they lost to Real Madrid.

Heavy summer investment in manager Jurgen Klopp's squad and a strong start to the season has led many to tip Liverpool to end their long wait for a Premier League title, which stretches back to 1990.