Sheyi Ojo could join Stade Reims on loan from Liverpool

Sheyi Ojo is set to go out on loan for the fourth time in his Liverpool career

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo could join Stade Reims on loan for the rest of the season, according to Sky Sources.

The French side have expressed interest in a loan deal for the 21-year-old, although nothing has been agreed ahead of the European transfer deadline on Friday.

It is also thought that Ojo, who has made 13 appearances for Liverpool since emerging from the club's academy in 2015, is keen to make the move.

2:55 Liverpool 1-0 Brighton Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

The winger spent last season on loan at Fulham making 24 appearances and scoring four goals in all competitions as the club secured promotion to the Premier League.

Liverpool manager said earlier in August that Ojo going on loan was a "no-brainer" as the lack of game time at Anfield could stunt his development.

0:52 Klopp expects more from Liverpool Klopp expects more from Liverpool

Sky Bet Championship side Aston Villa were said to be interested in loaning Ojo earlier in the transfer window, but have since signed an alternative option in Yannick Bolasie.

Having secured promotion to Ligue 1 last season, Stade Reims have made a strong start to life in France's top division, winning two of their opening three matches.