WATCH: Liverpool forward Sadio Mane cleans local mosque

Sadio Mane helped with the cleaning at a mosque in Liverpool

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was caught on camera while cleaning up the toilet facilities of his local mosque, hours after scoring in their 2-1 Premier League win against Leicester.

The Senegal international, who started his Premier League season with four goals in as many games, is a devout Muslim, reportedly praying before the start of each game and celebrating goals by practising sujood - which means to prostrate yourself before Allah.

Upon his return from Leicester on Saturday afternoon, he spent time mucking in at his local mosque, supposedly the Al-Rahma Mosque in Liverpool.

Footage of the act of goodwill has racked up more than 10,000 retweets and 19,000 likes on Twitter, with lots of praise for the former Southampton player.

Mane was brought up in Senegal, where his father is the imam in their local mosque, and has admitted being teetotal.

