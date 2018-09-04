Liverpool News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool need whole squad to navigate tricky games

Last Updated: 04/09/18 11:02am

Georginio Wijnaldum in action against Leicester
Georginio Wijnaldum in action against Leicester

Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool will need the "whole squad" to negotiate a difficult run of domestic and European ties following the international break.

In the three weeks following the international break Liverpool face Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Manchester City and two fixtures against Chelsea.

Tottenham vs Liverpool

September 15, 2018, 11:30am

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Wijnaldum understands the importance of this period for the Premier League leaders as they look to progress from a challenging Champions League group and maintain consistency domestically.

"It's going to be a really important period for us, not only because they're big games, but also because we play a lot of games," Netherlands international Wijnaldum told the club's website.

"In these kinds of periods you need your whole squad.

"We know PSG are a good team. We played Napoli already in the pre-season and we won 5-0. But we still know they are a good team and there were situations in that game where there was stuff to deal with."

Play Super 6

Jeff has given away over £1.5m over the last fortnight! Enter your predictions for free here.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK