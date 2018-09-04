Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool need whole squad to navigate tricky games
Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool will need the "whole squad" to negotiate a difficult run of domestic and European ties following the international break.
In the three weeks following the international break Liverpool face Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Manchester City and two fixtures against Chelsea.
Tottenham vs Liverpool
September 15, 2018, 11:30am
Live on
Wijnaldum understands the importance of this period for the Premier League leaders as they look to progress from a challenging Champions League group and maintain consistency domestically.
"It's going to be a really important period for us, not only because they're big games, but also because we play a lot of games," Netherlands international Wijnaldum told the club's website.
"In these kinds of periods you need your whole squad.
"We know PSG are a good team. We played Napoli already in the pre-season and we won 5-0. But we still know they are a good team and there were situations in that game where there was stuff to deal with."
