Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool need whole squad to navigate tricky games

Georginio Wijnaldum in action against Leicester

Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool will need the "whole squad" to negotiate a difficult run of domestic and European ties following the international break.

In the three weeks following the international break Liverpool face Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Manchester City and two fixtures against Chelsea.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Live on

Wijnaldum understands the importance of this period for the Premier League leaders as they look to progress from a challenging Champions League group and maintain consistency domestically.

"It's going to be a really important period for us, not only because they're big games, but also because we play a lot of games," Netherlands international Wijnaldum told the club's website.

"In these kinds of periods you need your whole squad.

"We know PSG are a good team. We played Napoli already in the pre-season and we won 5-0. But we still know they are a good team and there were situations in that game where there was stuff to deal with."