Liverpool listen to locals for Anfield concert worries

Anfield might host concerts in the future, with Liverpool submitting a planning application to the city council

Liverpool are listening to residents around Anfield Road as part of their planning application to host concerts at the stadium.

Liverpool originally applied for the permission in June, with the proposals forming part of their ambition to make the stadium a year-round destination, but the proposal has been deferred.

The club will be now hosting drop-in sessions for local residents next week, as part of their commitment to ensure the views of local residents are taken into account, after a few issues were raised.

"We have been made aware of residents' concerns regarding our application to host additional events at Anfield," said Andy Hughes, Liverpool chief operating officer.

If approved, the events held at Anfield would occur at the end of the football season to preserve the football pitch

"We have therefore arranged these drop-in sessions at Anfield to provide more detail about the application, and also the ongoing work and improvements we're making around the stadium on matchdays and in the community.

"We will use this feedback to help improve how we continue to engage with the local community to further improve how we minimise the impact on residents around the stadium."

If the proposal was to be accepted by the council, any events would occur outside of the football season's time frame, effectively starting from summer 2019.

In the meantime, a separate proposal to allow the stadium to host other events such boxing bouts, Rugby League matches and American Football games was rejected last Tuesday.