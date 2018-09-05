Adam Lallana could return this month after scan reveals minor groin strain

Adam Lallana is expected to return for Liverpool before the end of September

Adam Lallana could return to action this month after a scan revealed the groin strain he sustained on Tuesday to be minor.

The Liverpool midfielder withdrew from the England squad after picking up the injury during training at St George's Park.

He has been ruled out of England's matches against Spain and Switzerland but is only expected to be sidelined for a short period.

"It's a minor setback, which isn't ideal, as I've been in great shape until now, but it's positive news that it's only a brief lay-off," he said.

"I'm pleased I'll be back available for Liverpool, both domestically and in the Champions League during September, and then England again for the next break.

"I know I can make a significant contribution over the course of a long season and that's where my focus will remain - with so much to play for.

"Doing my best and giving everything for my team-mates, management and supporters of club and country is all that matters."

He added: "I'm back at Melwood now making sure my time off the pitch is as short as possible, so I'll be supporting Gareth and the boys from up here."

Injury issues cost Lallana a place in the squad that reached the World Cup semi-finals during the summer, after working with the team throughout their preparation camp.