Steven N'Zonzi targeted by Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Arsenal are in talks to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, according to Sky sources.

Gunners boss Unai Emery worked with N'Zonzi during his time at the Spanish club.

N'Zonzi previously enjoyed spells with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke before joining Sevilla in 2015.

The 29-year-old, who is currently on international duty with France at the World Cup, has made 136 appearances for Sevilla, scoring eight times.

Emery has already made three senior signings since replacing Arsene Wenger at the Emirates.

Stephan Lichtsteiner has arrived on a free transfer from Juventus, while the Gunners have also signed German goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen and Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund.