Unai Emery is Arsenal's best signing of the summer, says former midfielder Robert Pires

Arsenal's best piece of business this summer has been the appointment of head coach Unai Emery, according to former midfielder Robert Pires.

Last week, Uruguay international Lucas Torreira and 19-year-old Matteo Guendouzi became Arsena's fourth and fifth signings of the summer.

The midfielders follow defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, free agent Stephan Lichtsteiner and goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the door at the Emirates.

However, Pires thinks bringing in former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss Emery has been their greatest purchase to date.

"The best signing for me is Unai Emery, the manager. Of course I believe in the players, and especially the new players," Pires told Sky Sports News.

Lucas Torreira is one of five players to have joined Arsenal since Unai Emery's appointment

"But for Emery it's very important to start very well. He knows he's at a big club, and has a lot of pressure, but I think he has a big character and spirit.

"He won in Spain. He won in France. He has a lot of experience and I hope for him and Arsenal that he is successful with the club."

Pires spent six years under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal from 2000 to 2006, winning both the Premier League and FA Cup on two occasions.

The former France international spoke of his admiration for the former Arsenal boss, who admitted staying at the club for 22 years was "perhaps" the biggest mistake of his managerial career.

Arsene Wenger admitted staying at Arsenal for 22 years was perhaps too long

Asked if Wenger was at Arsenal too long, Pires replied: "No. I know Arsene Wenger, he's a very good guy and a great manager, and everybody knows he spent a lot of time at Arsenal because he's in love with this club.

"He had a lot of pressure on his shoulders, so sometimes you need to say thank you very much for everything, but I need a rest.

"For me, it was a big pleasure to work with him. I learned a lot and reached my best football with Wenger. We won the title which everybody knows is very tough here.

"The most important thing for Arsenal fans is to say, 'Thank you very much for everything, Arsene Wenger'."