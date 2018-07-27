Hector Bellerin 'very happy' at Arsenal despite transfer talk

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin signed a new six-and-a-half-year contract in 2016

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin says he is "very happy" at the club despite suggestions he could leave the Emirates.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Manchester United or Juventus in recent months but having signed a new six-and-a-half-year contract in 2016 and been handed the No 2 shirt for the new season, Bellerin insists he is going nowhere.

"It is crazy that people ask me these questions all the time," he told the London Evening Standard.

"A few years ago I signed a very long-term contract. I have never said that I have wanted to be anywhere else.

"I am very happy in London. I am very happy at this club.

"The club have made me who I am and gave me the chance to be the footballer I am today. So I don't want to be anywhere else."

Bellerin will face competition at right-back from summer signing Stephan Lichtsteiner, who joined the Gunners on a free transfer from Juventus.

1:18 Unai Emery says Alex Iwobi will sign a new deal at Arsenal Unai Emery says Alex Iwobi will sign a new deal at Arsenal

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno, defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos and midfield duo Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira have also joined Arsenal as new head coach Unai Emery makes his mark on the squad as he looks to improve the club's fortunes.

