Arsenal manager Unai Emery happy if no more new signings come in

Unai Emery dodged questions over Steven N'Zonzi and insisted he is happy with his Arsenal squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Speaking after Wednesday night's International Champions Cup penalty-shoot-out victory over Chelsea, the new Arsenal manager indicated he would be satisfied if no new signings are made before next Thursday's transfer deadline.

Arsenal have already signed Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi this summer - and Emery was evasive when asked directly about Sevilla midfielder N'Zonzi.

"At the moment I am very happy with the players who are with here with us," he said.

"I am telling you now, we are ok."

Aaron Ramsey did not feature against Chelsea despite being named in the starting XI, after picking up a minor injury in the warm-up.

And Emery said he remained in the dark over whether the Welshman will sign a new deal.

He added: "I don't know [if he will sign a new contract]. This is a question for the club and the player.

"My focus is on the players and the training for the match against Lazio and then Man City."

