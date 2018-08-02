Sol Campbell says Arsenal boss Unai Emery must adapt to life in the Premier League

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell says new head coach Unai Emery must adapt quickly to the often frantic pace of the Premier League.

Arsenal beat Chelsea on penalties in their latest pre-season match, with Emery tasked with guiding the Gunners back into the Champions League and challenging for trophies again.

Campbell believes Emery must hit the ground running at the Emirates, with a tough start to their Premier League campaign seeing them play defending champions Manchester City - live on Sky Sports - followed by a trip to Chelsea.

"The Premier League is going to be in your face, not relaxed like some of the leagues he has been in," Campbell told Sky Sports News.

"He will have to adjust to the pressure, week in, week out. Some managers get shocked by it but he must get accustomed to it quickly.

"I'm sure there are plenty of people around briefing him and I am sure he will be ready for it.

"A lot of teams have improved - Tottenham, Liverpool, the two Manchester clubs - so it's tough to get into that top four but hopefully he can surprise us."

Jack Wilshere has now left to join West Ham, while contract talks are ongoing with Wales international Aaron Ramsey.

Arsenal may yet be involved in business before the transfer window closes on August 9 and Campbell hopes Emery manages to retain the attacking ethos of the club, while tightening up in defence.

"The midfield has changed, Jack [Wilshere] has gone. Hopefully there are no more midfield players leaving, I'm talking about Aaron [Ramsey], hopefully he can organise his contract and stay," added Campbell.

"Emery is the sort of manager who will look at certain players and positions. Defensively that was what was lacking.

"Hopefully that won't take away from the attacking side of and he will find a balance."

