Chuba Akpom leaves Arsenal for PAOK Salonika on three-year deal

Chuba Akpom has joined PAOK Salonika on a three-year deal from Arsenal

Chuba Akpom has joined Greek side PAOK Salonika on a three-year deal, bringing to an end a 16-year association with Arsenal.

The 22-year-old joined the Arsenal academy aged six but he failed to establish himself as a first-team regular and has gone on a number of loan spells in recent years.

Akpom, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Sint-Truiden in Belgium, made 12 appearances for Arsenal under Arsene Wenger but was left out of Unai Emery's squad for their pre-season tour in Singapore.

The former England U21 international helped Brighton achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

Akpom could feature in the Champions League this season after PAOK reached the third round of qualifying with victory against Basel.