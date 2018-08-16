Arsenal striker Stephy Mavididi close to joining Juventus
By Sky Sports News
Juventus are closing in on a deal to sign Arsenal striker Stephy Mavididi, according to Sky sources.
It is understood the deal for the 20-year-old could be completed in the next 24 hours with the player having flown to Italy to undergo a medical.
Mavididi, who has never made a senior appearance for Arsenal, has previously spent time on loan at Charlton and Preston.
He has represented England at U17, U18, U19 and U20 level. Mavididi joined Arsenal as a youth player and turned professional with the north London club in July 2015.
