Arsenal striker Stephy Mavididi agrees terms on move to Juventus

Stephy Mavididi spent time on loan at Charlton last season

Juventus are closing in on the signing of Arsenal striker Stephy Mavididi, according to Sky sources.

Sky sources understand the 20-year-old has passed a medical and agreed personal terms on a move to the Serie A champions.

Mavididi is set to move to Serie A champions Juventus

Mavididi, who has never made a senior appearance for Arsenal, has previously spent time on loan at Charlton and Preston.

He has represented England at U17, U18, U19 and U20 level. Mavididi joined Arsenal as a youth player and turned professional with the north London club in July 2015.