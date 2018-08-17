Arsenal striker Stephy Mavididi agrees terms on move to Juventus
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 17/08/18 12:47pm
Juventus are closing in on the signing of Arsenal striker Stephy Mavididi, according to Sky sources.
Sky sources understand the 20-year-old has passed a medical and agreed personal terms on a move to the Serie A champions.
Mavididi, who has never made a senior appearance for Arsenal, has previously spent time on loan at Charlton and Preston.
He has represented England at U17, U18, U19 and U20 level. Mavididi joined Arsenal as a youth player and turned professional with the north London club in July 2015.
