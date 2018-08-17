Stephy Mavididi joins Juventus from Arsenal

England youth international Stephy Mavididi spent time on loan at Preston and Charlton during his two-year spell at Arsenal

Juventus have completed the signing of English striker Stephy Mavididi from Arsenal, the club confirmed on Friday.

The 20-year-old passed a medical and agreed terms on a move to the Serie A champions on Thursday.

Mavididi, who has never made a senior appearance for Arsenal, will initially join up with Juventus' 'B' team.

He has previously spent time on loan at Charlton and Preston and has represented England at U17, U18, U19 and U20 level.

Mavididi joined Arsenal as a youth player and turned professional with the north London club in July 2015.