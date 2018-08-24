Unai Emery backs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to end goalless run

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is yet to score this season

Unai Emery is confident Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will rediscover his goalscoring form after a slow start to the season.

Aubameyang hit the ground running after joining Arsenal for a club-record fee in January - scoring 10 goals in 13 league games for the Gunners in his debut season in English football.

However, the 29-year-old is yet to find the net in the current campaign and was guilty of missing a number of clear-cut chances during last weekend's 3-2 defeat to London rivals Chelsea.

Aubameyang missed a number of chances against Chelsea

Emery admits Aubameyang needs to rediscover his confidence in front of goal but has backed the Gabon international to return to form soon.

"Aubameyang needs to find the confidence, then to score and score another," he said.

"The strikers, they need, I know a lot of strikers in my career and it's about the moment, they need (to be in) the moment, and he's the same.

"But I'm sure now that Aubameyang, (Alexandre) Lacazette, Danny Welbeck, they will score more goals in here, for us, in Arsenal.

Unai Emery has backed Aubameyang to rediscover his goalscoring form

"Last year, Aubameyang scored goals here and for that I spoke with him more times and I have given him my confidence with his work.

"He is going to find goals. The first six months for him here is good and he was doing goals last year and for that I am sure he is going to do the same this time."

Aubameyang has been preferred to Alexandre Lacazette in Emery's opening two games, with the Frenchman coming off the bench in the losses to Manchester City and Chelsea.

Emery is not ready to start Alexandre Lacazette alongside Aubameyang

West Ham travel to face Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday and Emery does not believe it is time to start Aubameyang and Lacazette together up front against the Hammers.

"At the moment, no," he replied when asked if he was considering playing a front two.

"At the moment, I think we need to have the control with the possession, with the positioning on the pitch, with more players inside.

"After this possession, to do the attacking moments and defending moments with this balance."