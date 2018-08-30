Hoffenheim confirm interest in Arsenal's Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson has featured for Arsenal three times in the Premier League

Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed his interest in signing Arsenal midfielder Reiss Nelson.

The 18-year-old has less than a year left on his remaining contract at the Emirates.

"We've taken an interest in Reiss Nelson, I can disclose that," said Nagelsmann. "But nothing is set in stone as there are still things to clear up.

"If it all works out, we'll have a player with great pace who can do a lot with the ball."

Nelson made his full Premier League debut last season under former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger in a 3-2 win over Southampton.

Sky Sports News reported in April Nelson was hopeful he would sign a new contract at the club.