Hoffenheim confirm interest in Arsenal's Reiss Nelson

Last Updated: 30/08/18 12:29pm

Reiss Nelson has featured for Arsenal three times in the Premier League
Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed his interest in signing Arsenal midfielder Reiss Nelson.

The 18-year-old has less than a year left on his remaining contract at the Emirates.

"We've taken an interest in Reiss Nelson, I can disclose that," said Nagelsmann. "But nothing is set in stone as there are still things to clear up.

"If it all works out, we'll have a player with great pace who can do a lot with the ball."

Nelson made his full Premier League debut last season under former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger in a 3-2 win over Southampton.

Sky Sports News reported in April Nelson was hopeful he would sign a new contract at the club.

