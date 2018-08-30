Hoffenheim confirm interest in Arsenal's Reiss Nelson
Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed his interest in signing Arsenal midfielder Reiss Nelson.
The 18-year-old has less than a year left on his remaining contract at the Emirates.
"We've taken an interest in Reiss Nelson, I can disclose that," said Nagelsmann. "But nothing is set in stone as there are still things to clear up.
"If it all works out, we'll have a player with great pace who can do a lot with the ball."
Nelson made his full Premier League debut last season under former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger in a 3-2 win over Southampton.
Sky Sports News reported in April Nelson was hopeful he would sign a new contract at the club.
