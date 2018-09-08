Jens Lehmann the hero for Arsenal Legends against Real Madrid

Goalkeeper Jens Lehmann scored the winning penalty as Arsenal Legends beat Real Legends in a shootout at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Lehmann, who left Arsenal's coaching team in the summer following the departure of Arsene Wenger, started the charity match, which was organised to raise money for the Arsenal Foundation.

Among the other former Gunners in the starting XI were Ray Parlour, Nigel Winterburn, Tomas Rosicky and Robert Pires.

Claude Makelele, Fernando Morientes and Raul all started for Real Madrid.

Tomas Rosicky spent 10 years with the Gunners

Lehmann made a sharp save to deny Ruben de la Red before Gilberto saw a shot kept out at the other end by Cesar Sanchez.

Davor Suker, who spent one season with the Gunners in 1999/2000, then had a header cleared off the line.

Robert Pires was back in an Arsenal shirt

Rosicky fired wide after the restart, but there were not many more chances until Jeremie Aliadiere saw a shot saved.

Pires, Gilles Grimandi, Matthew Upson and Aliadiere all scored for Arsenal in the shootout before Lehmann saved and then netted the winner.

Arsenal will be looking for a third straight win after the international break when they travel to Newcastle on Saturday, September 15.