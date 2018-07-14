Everton hit record 22 goals in pre-season friendly

Cenk Tosun scored four goals in Everton's mammoth win

Marco Silva got off to an eye-catching start at Everton as his players hit 22 goals without reply in a freak pre-season friendly.

The Toffees led 6-0 against Austrian side ATV Irdning after just 17 minutes and 10-0 at half-time, with 12 further goals coming after the break despite a raft of changes.

Kevin Mirallas - who came on at the interval - scored five, while Oumar Niasse and Cenk Tosun notched four and Ademola Lookman grabbed a hat-trick.

FULL-TIME: ATV Irdning 0-22 Everton. No, that's not a typo. Marco Silva's side enjoy an emphatic win in Austria. @CenkTosun_ (4), Keane, Baines, Lookman (3), Mirallas (5), Niasse (4), Vlasic (2), Holgate and an own goal. #EFCLive pic.twitter.com/M7LnJrvqUF — Everton (@Everton) July 14, 2018

Further goals in a game Everton modestly described as "emphatic" came from Leighton Baines, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane and Nikola Vlasic (2), with a bizarre 25-yard own goal adding to the haul.

Silva's side even had two goals ruled out for offside, Niasse and Tisun denied, and one for an adjudged foul from Keane.

Everton's biggest-ever recorded win was 14-0 - against New Ferry in the Liverpool Senior Cup in 1885 and against Notts Rangers in a friendly in 1890 - but this time the club's Twitter feed had to reassure followers they had not made an error.

How Everton's goal rush unfolded

5: Leighton Baines guides a Kieran Dowell cross into the back of the net.

8: Mason Holgate follows up after Morgan Schneiderlin's header is parried.

13: Another Dowell assist - Michael Keane heads in.

14: Cenk Tosun joins in, lashing into the far corner after good work from Tom Davies.

16: Tosun strikes again, pouncing to tuck a Sandro delivery into the back of the net.

17: It's six! Lookman drives at goal and fires into the top corner.

29: Time for another. Seamus Coleman breaks down the right and Lookman takes a controlling touch before a low finish.

33: Lookman turns provider, threading through a ball that Tosun finishes off for his treble.

36: Lookman has a hat-trick too! Tosun returns the favour and the winger converts a half-volley at the far post.

45: Dowell sees a shot saved but Tosun's alert to the loose ball and rounds the goalkeeper for his fourth.

49: Niasse centres for Mirallas to tap in from close range.

50: Here's Mirallas again, picking up a ball on the edge of the box and driving into the bottom-left corner.

52: Mirallas has a seven-minute hat-trick, this time scoring a free-kick from 20 yards!

59: Mirallas is at it again, brushing past a couple of defenders and curling into the corner.

71: Niasse side-foots into the corner after good work from Vlasic.

73: Vlasic gets on the scoresheet himself from the edge of the area.

75: Vlasic and Niasse link up again, the former's chip finished by his team-mate.

80: Mirallas has five, pouncing after goalkeeper Gabriel denies Niasse.

81: An own goal! A horrible back-pass sails over the goalkeeper's head.

85: Vlasic is through on goal and has a simple finish.

86: Martina heads Mirallas' cross for Niasse to finish. The scoreboard can't keep up - it's shows 2-1 but it's really 21 without reply.

89: Fourth for Niasse now from close-range and Everton are finally done...