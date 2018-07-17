Everton in advanced talks over Bordeaux winger Malcom

Malcom has been a target for several Premier League clubs

Everton are in advanced talks to secure the signing of Bordeaux winger Malcom, according to Sky sources.

It is understood the Bordeaux chairman Stephane Martin will meet Everton representatives on Thursday.

A £30m deal plus add-ons over five years worth £80,000 a week will be discussed.

The 21-year-old Brazilian joined the French side in January 2016.

Bordeaux refused to sell Malcom in the January transfer window, with Gus Poyet announcing he would not have taken the manager's job without assurances the forward would remain until at least the end of the season.

Sky Sports News reported Arsenal and Tottenham targeted the highly-coveted player in January, while Manchester United and Bayern Munich were also reportedly interested.

In February Malcom revealed he had an agreement to leave in the summer, saying: "I will choose the team, and Bordeaux will let me go."