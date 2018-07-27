Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen signs for Werder Bremen

Davy Klaassen has left Everton to join German side Werder Bremen

Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen has joined German side Werder Bremen.

Klaassen, who joined Everton from Ajax for £23.6m last summer, departs Goodison Park after a disappointing 12 months where he failed to hold down a regular starting place under any of Everton's three managers last season.

The 25-year-old, who only made three starts in the Premier League, arrived in Germany on Thursday night before passing a medical and signing for the Bundesliga side for a fee believed to be around £12m.

The Netherlands international was told by new manager Marco Silva there was no place for him in his Everton plans but believes he has found a suitable home with Bremen.

"It was important to me to know exactly where the journey was going on the pitch and the ambitions of the club have convinced me," he told werder.de.

"After my exchange with [coach] Florian Kohfeldt I have a very good feeling that I can make an important contribution here with my abilities.

"The coach wants to play attractive, attacking football. I am really looking forward to that."

