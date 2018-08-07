Middlesbrough plan move for Everton's Yannick Bolasie

Middlesbrough are attempting an ambitious move for Everton winger Yannick Bolasie, according to Sky sources.

The 29-year-old is surplus to requirements at Goodison Park and is available for around £15m, despite joining the Toffees two years ago for £26m.

Tony Pulis knows Bolasie from his time as manager of Crystal Palace.

Tony Pulis and Yannick Bolasie at Crystal Palace

Sky Sports News has been told the DR Congo international is also interesting former club Palace and Burnley.

However, Boro have money to spend after selling Ben Gibson and Patrick Bamford for a combined £25m this week.

Bolasie joined Everton in the summer of 2016 but suffered a serious knee injury against Manchester United that December.

He has made 32 appearances for the Blues.