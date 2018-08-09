Everton loan Andre Gomes from Barcelona

Andre Gomes has joined Everton on a season-long loan, according to Sky sources

Barcelona have announced Everton will pay them a loan fee of £2m for Gomes and will also cover the midfielder's wages in full.

Gomes, who won the European Championships with Portugal in 2016, has found regular first-team football hard to come by at the Nou Camp since joining the Catalans in a big-money move from Valencia in 2016.

The versatile midfielder started just six La Liga matches for Ernesto Valverde's side last season.

Gomes made his name at Benfica where he helped the Lisbon-based outfit win a domestic treble in 2014. He joined Valencia that summer before making the move to the Mestalla permanent a year later.

Earlier, Barcelona announced the sale of highly-coveted Colombia international Yerry Mina to Everton in a deal worth up to £28.5m.

The two clubs enjoy a healthy relationship, with left-back Lucas Digne already moving to Goodison Park from the Nou Camp in this window.