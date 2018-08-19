Seamus Coleman praises 'demanding' Everton boss Marco Silva

Seamus Coleman captained Everton in their win over Southampton on his 200th Premier League appearance

Seamus Coleman has praised head coach Marco Silva and is hopeful he can be the man to inspire Everton to silverware.

There is a feeling of renewed optimism around Goodison Park thanks to some smart summer transfer business and the appointment of former Watford boss Silva.

Full-back Coleman has been impressed by his approach, mentality and eye for detail, which was epitomised by the free-kick routine that helped see off Southampton on Saturday.

Theo Walcott finished the move and summer signing Richarlison added a second as the Everton boss oversaw his first win, with Danny Ings' first goal for Saints proving to be no more than a consolation.

"He is very demanding, but that is what you want from your manager," Coleman said, after the 2-1 win that saw him captain the club on his 200th Premier League appearance.

"Ten years I have been here now, and I have not really been close to winning a cup so I want demanding managers, and he most certainly is that.

"He is very dedicated to his job - you can see that after two or three days, the work he puts in at every level. You have to play well to stay in the team because he will have no qualms about changing it.

Marco Silva impressed at Hull and Watford and is now looking to guide Everton to silverware

"He has that hard edge, definitely, but from what I have seen he is very approachable and a great man but with all these great managers he won't shy away from making decisions when he needs to."

Silva has a growing reputation in the game but needs to turn promise into substance at Everton, having impressed sporadically during previous Premier League spells at Watford and Hull.

Andrew Robertson and Harry Maguire have seen their careers progress having previously worked under Silva at Hull and when asked if the Portuguese has also changed things for Everton's defenders, Coleman added: "He has made me more aware of certain things and he is very detailed.

"He will show you clips from games on what he wants you to do and what he thinks you have done well.

"But there is no aimless bombing down the flanks - you have to know when to go and make sure we are set up properly.

"It is very enjoyable and except for the set-piece I thought we defended really well today. I am enjoying it and I hope we can have a very successful season."