Everton defender Michael Keane hospitalised after clash of heads with Idrissa Gueye

Last Updated: 25/08/18 11:27pm

Michael Keane and Idrissa Gueye clash heads

Everton defender Michael Keane was taken to hospital after clashing heads with team-mate Idrissa Gueye in Saturday's draw with Bournemouth.

The England international was taken off on a stretcher in injury time of the 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium following a delay of approximately six minutes.

The 25-year-old centre-half was given oxygen on the pitch after the collision in the air with Gueye left him motionless on the pitch.

After the game Everton manager Marco Silva confirmed: "He went to the hospital. I don't have more updates about the situation.

Keane lies injured after the clash with team-mate Gueye

"When he went to the hospital, in that moment he looked a little bit better, in better condition as well.

"I hope everything is okay now but we have to wait."
2:54
Highlights: Bournemouth 2-2 Everton

New loan signing Kurt Zouma replaced Keane after he was stretchered off.

Earlier Keane had put Everton 2-0 ahead with a header in the 66th minute, following Theo Walcott's opening goal 10 minutes earlier.

Two late goals from Joshua King - from the penalty spot - and Nathan Ake secured a point for Bournemouth in a game that saw Richarlison and Adam Smith sent off either side of half-time.

