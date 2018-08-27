Everton striker Richarlison called up for Brazil friendlies in America

Richarlison scored his third goal in two games following a £40m move from Watford

Everton striker Richarlison has been called into the Brazil squad for the forthcoming friendlies against the United States and El Salvador.

Richarlison takes the place of Fluminense forward Pedro, who suffered a knee injury playing for his club against Cruzeiro at the weekend.

The Everton forward, who signed in the summer from Watford for a club-record £40m, was originally omitted when coach Tite announced his first post-World Cup squad on August 17.

Richarlison has started the season well, scoring three goals in two games for his new club, but was sent-off in his last game for the Toffees, the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Richarlison is shown a red card by referee Lee Probert

Brazil are set to arrive in America on September 2 ahead of their game with USA in the Metlife Stadium four days later, and will face El Salvador at at FedExField in Washington on September 12.

Manchester United's Andreas Pereira is one of the new faces in the squad, but there are no Machester City players in the squad with Gabriel Jesus, Ederson, Fernandinho and Danilo all missing.