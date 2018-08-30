Real Sociedad in talks with Everton over Sandro Ramirez

Real Sociedad want to sign Everton's Sandro Ramirez

Real Sociedad are in talks with Everton over the signing of forward Sandro Ramirez, according to Sky sources.

Sandro made 14 appearances last season before going on loan to Sevilla in January, and has been an unused substitute in one of Everton's three Premier League games this term.

He set up Everton's first goal in their 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Rotherham on Wednesday night, as he made his first competitive appearance for the Toffees since December 23.

The former Barcelona player joined Everton from Malaga on a four-year deal in July 2017.

Manager Marco Silva has said he does not want the Spaniard to leave, however limited game time could see the 23-year-old choose to go back to his native country to continue his career.

"It is not easy when you change eight players but knowing at this moment we have some problems with injury to our players I had to take the decision," Silva said earlier this week.

"Even with what has happened with Sandro I believe in him, he showed me tonight he is a fantastic professional and for me I am not surprised.

"Even if I knew someone called up in the next hour and it is something Sandro is trying to find, I would like if I would stay with him in the squad because he is a player I believe in."