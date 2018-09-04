Everton's James McCarthy nearing return from broken leg

James McCarthy has not played since January

Everton midfielder James McCarthy is set to return to training at the end of the month after suffering a broken leg early this year.

The Republic of Ireland international sustained a double compound fracture of his right leg in a challenge with Salomon Rondon during the 1-1 draw with West Brom at Goodison Park on January 20.

McCarthy has been rehabilitating since undergoing an operation a few days after the injury, but will be gradually integrated into the first-team set-up later this month.

McCarthy is carried off following a challenge with West Brom's Salomon Rondon

"He is progressing well," Everton manager Marco Silva told the Liverpool Echo.

"We expect in the next weeks to start, slow-by-slow and step-by-step, working with the team."

McCarthy has made over 100 appearances for Everton since joining them from Wigan in 2013 for £13m.

His time on Merseyside has been hampered by injuries, though, and he had already been sidelined for much of last season with knee and hamstring injuries before breaking his leg.

