Bolton let Adam Le Fondre pursue dream move abroad

Adam Le Fondre is expected to move to Australia

Bolton have allowed striker Adam Le Fondre to leave the club to pursue a dream move abroad.

The Sky Bet Championship club released a statement on Tuesday confirming the 31-year-old forward had been given permission to speak "with a club overseas regarding a possible transfer after being presented with an opportunity of a lifetime."

Reports in the UK and Australia have suggested Le Fondre's destination is A-League side Sydney FC.

Le Fondre made his request to Bolton manager Phil Parkinson on Monday and the club statement was released during the Wanderers' Carabao Cup defeat to Leeds on Tuesday evening.

"I was genuinely surprised when Alfie came to see me, but he's got a once in a lifetime opportunity for himself and his family and he asked if we'd let him go," Parkinson said after the match.

"I had no inkling at all. I thought when he came to see me that he was going to discuss the team at Leeds. But he said he'd been offered a three-year deal and could we let him go."

"I spoke to the chairman and we agreed. I'd have liked it to be last week when he came to see us but Alfie has been a good servant to the club and trained very well - a good professional, so we didn't want to stand in his way."

Le Fondre, who started his career with Stockport, had two loan spells with Bolton before joining the club permanently in June 2017.