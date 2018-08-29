Burton striker Liam Boyce attracts Bolton interest

Liam Boyce is a target for Bolton

Bolton have made an enquiry for Burton striker Liam Boyce, according to Sky sources.

It is expected any deal would be a loan with a view to a permanent move in January.

However, it is understood Burton will resist any approach for the Northern Ireland international.

Boyce has scored four goals in seven games this season including the winner against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

He has been named in Michael O'Neill's squad for the upcoming Nations League tie against Bosnia & Herzegovina and the friendly against Israel.

The loan deadline for EFL clubs is on Friday.