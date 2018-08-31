Christian Doidge joins Bolton from Forest Green in club-record sale

Christian Doidge scored in the National League play-off final in 2017

Bolton have signed Forest Green striker Christian Doidge on loan until January, when he will join in a seven-figure permanent deal.

The sale is a club record for Sky Bet League Two side Forest Green, who achieved promotion to the Football League for the first time in their history in 2017, following significant financial backing from owner Dale Vince.

Doidge is Forest Green's record goalscorer, netting 56 times in 99 appearances across all competitions.

Vince told the club's website: "I'm really grateful to Christian - for all his time here and his incredible loyalty.

"Last January he declared he was going to stay and help us beat the drop from League Two - which he did. That felt exceptional to me at the time - you know who your true friends are when the chips are down.

"Letting Christian go today is in part about repaying that loyalty - it's a great opportunity for him, and one he's earned.

"We are disappointed to be losing him but at the same time it's hard not to be excited for his future. In departing, Christian has set two club records - our top all-time goalscorer, and a transfer fee in seven figures."