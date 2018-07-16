Sunderland close to signing George Evans from Reading

George Evans lost his place in the Reading team last season

Sunderland are close to an agreement with Reading to sign George Evans, Sky Sports News understands.

The two clubs are negotiating a fee of just less than £1m but remain slightly apart at present.

A compromise is expected to be reached this week for the 23-year-old former England U19 international.

Evans was part of Manchester City's academy and joined the Royals in 2016.

He made just one appearance for Man City's first team - against Sunderland - coming off the bench in a 4-1 League Cup win at the Stadium of Light.

While at City he had three loan spells with League One clubs, Crewe, Scunthorpe and Walsall.

Evans made 33 appearances for Reading during the 2016-17 season as they reached the Championship play-off final, but lost his place last term, playing just 18 times.