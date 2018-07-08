Former Tottenham and Dundee striker Alan Gilzean dies aged 79

Alan Gilzean has died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour

Former Dundee and Tottenham striker Alan Gilzean has died aged 79 after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier this summer.

Gilzean played more than 400 games for Tottenham and won numerous trophies during his time at the north London club, including the FA Cup, the UEFA Cup and the League Cup twice.

During his time at Spurs, he formed dynamic and memorable partnerships with Jimmy Greaves and Martin Chivers. He scored 133 goals in a 10-year spell with the club.

Very sad to say Alan Gilzean passed away today. Another one of the greats has gone RIP from all of us associated with Jimmy. He loved you and always said you were the best striking partner ever," a message read on Greaves' Twitter account.

"Very sad to say Alan Gilzean passed away today. Another one of the greats has gone RIP from all of us associated with Jimmy. He loved you and always said you were the best striking partner ever," a message read on Greaves' Twitter account.

Everyone at Dundee Football Club are devastated to learn that club legend Alan Gilzean passed away this morning after recently being diagnosed with a brain tumour.



The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Alan’s family and friends at this difficult time. — Dundee Football Club (@dundeefconline) July 8, 2018

Gilzean played his final season as a professional footballer in 1974 when Tottenham lost their UEFA Cup final to Dutch side Feyenoord.

Before joining Tottenham, Gilzean became one of the most famous players in the club's history at Dundee.

He was a part of the team that reached the last four of the European Cup and the 1964 Scottish Cup final. He scored more than 100 goals and led the line when they won their only league title in the 1961/62 season.

Gilzean made 22 appearances for Scotland, scoring 12 goals and in 2009 was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame.