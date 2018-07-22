Harry Kane aims to return for Tottenham Premier League opener

0:52 Harry Kane says Tottenham can challenge Man City for the title Harry Kane says Tottenham can challenge Man City for the title

Harry Kane has suggested he could play in Tottenham's Premier League opener, despite returning to pre-season training only five days earlier.

Tottenham had nine players remaining in the World Cup semi-finals - the most of any club - and therefore boss Mauricio Pochettino is expected to have a threadbare squad for the start of the new campaign.

However, Kane is hopeful of being ready to start the Premier League season alongside his team-mates against Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Premier League, on August 11.

"I'm back on August 6 so obviously I'll keep training until then," Kane told Sky Sports News.

"But the Premier League starts on the 11th so we've got to make sure we are fit and ready to go. It's a quick break but that's part and parcel of the World Cup and things like that."

Tottenham are the only top-six side yet to sign anyone in the summer window, and time is running out for Pochettino with the deadline now moved forward to the eve of the Premier League on August 9.

When asked about Spurs' activity in the transfer window, Kane added: "That's up to the gaffer and the chairman, and I am sure they will get who they want and get rid of who they want.

"From our point of view we've just got to focus - we've got a great squad, we're growing and getting better each year, and it's important for us going into the new stadium just to keep progressing."

Despite Kane's best efforts in front of goal - coming second in the scoring charts with 30 league goals - Tottenham finished 23 points adrift of runaway champions Manchester City.

"It will take a very good season [to challenge Manchester City] but we've been up there for the last few years now," said Kane.

"City had an amazing year last year but the Premier League is tough and it doesn't always happen like that to go year on year so we've just got to focus on ourselves and see what we can do."