Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino calm despite lack of transfer business

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham are 'working hard' on potential transfers

Mauricio Pochettino is not unduly worried by Tottenham's inactivity in the transfer market this summer and has assured fans that new signings are on the way.

Tottenham are the only club from last season's top six yet to bring in any new players during the close season.

Pochettino has a little over a fortnight to add to his squad but the Argentine is not overly concerned by the situation.

"We're working hard trying to improve the squad," he said.

"The market has only started to move very quickly after the World Cup. Be sure that we are going to do some movement but like always, we're working hard - no rash decisions.

"I'm not worried, I'm happy preparing the team to arrive in the best condition for the first Premier League game.'

Heung-Min Son, who signed a new contract at Tottenham earlier this month, will link up with South Korea at the Asian Games next month

Although no new players have come in ahead of the new season, Tottenham have secured the futures of a number of key personnel, who helped the club finish third last season.

"Of course I'm very happy with players who have signed new contracts," the Tottenham boss said.

"Harry Kane, (Heung-Min) Son, (Erik) Lamela, Davinson (Sanchez) and Michel Vorm - that's like signing five new players."

Tottenham are in California ahead of their friendly against Serie A side Roma on Wednesday.