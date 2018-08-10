WATCH: Tottenham stars relive World Cup ahead of Premier League kick-off

4:12 Sky Sports caught up with Tottenham's World Cup stars ahead of their season opener against Newcastle Sky Sports caught up with Tottenham's World Cup stars ahead of their season opener against Newcastle

Tottenham's World Cup stars are ready for the new Premier League campaign - and Sky Sports caught up with Harry Kane and co ahead of their season opener.

At the semi-final stage, the north Londoners had nine players still at the tournament with Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier representing England, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele in the Belgium squad and Hugo Lloris an eventual champion with France.

But the Russia rivals are team-mates again as Mauricio Pochettino's side prepare for their curtain-raising trip to Newcastle on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

How have they spent their brief time off? What was their favourite World Cup moment? And how much stick have the Belgium internationals given their England counterparts?

"I made one comment [about beating England] and I regretted it straight away!" said Vertonghen.

