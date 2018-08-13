Tottenham's Sissoko avoids FA punishment for Kenedy Newcastle incident

Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko played 90 minutes against his former club Newcastle in Spurs' 2-1 win at St James' Park

Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko will not face retrospective action from the FA for an apparent stamp on Newcastle winger Kenedy.

Sissoko tangled with Kenedy after fouling him and appeared to stand on the back of the Brazilian's leg.

The incident happened just before half-time in Tottenham's 2-1 win at St James' Park on Saturday.

Sissoko was not punished by referee Mike Atkinson at the time, despite the clash being spotted by match officials. As a result, the Frenchman will not face any further action.

Cardiff vs Newcastle Live on

The Spurs midfielder played the full game against his former team and is expected to feature in Saturday's match against Fulham at Wembley.

Chelsea loanee Kenedy completed the match for Newcastle, missing a great chance to equalise late in the second half.