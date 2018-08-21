Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen undergoes minor foot surgery

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen has undergone minor foot surgery

The Dutchman spent last season on loan with Turkish club Fenerbahce and was expected to seal a permanent move.

Spurs have released a statement saying the player "will now go through a period of recovery and rehabilitation overseen by our medical staff".

Janssen scored four times in 16 appearances during his spell in Turkey last season, as the side narrowly missed out on the title to rivals Galatasaray.

Speculation mounted surrounding the striker's Tottenham future after he was stripped of the No 9 shirt this summer and listed on Spurs' website without a squad number.