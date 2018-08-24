Tottenham's Hugo Lloris charged with drink-driving

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink-driving.

The World Cup-winning goalkeeper, 31, was charged following a routine patrol stop in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to a Metropolitan Police statement, the Frenchman was stopped in Gloucester Place, Marylebone, central London.

Lloris, of East Finchley, north London, was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 11, the force said.

Lloris joined the north London club from Lyon in 2012 and has made 207 Premier League appearances and kept 74 clean sheets.

He has won more than 100 international caps and captained his country to World Cup glory in Russia, with France beating Croatia 4-2 in the final.

Tottenham won both of their opening league games with a 2-1 win at Newcastle and a 3-1 victory over Fulham. They play Manchester United, live on Sky Sports, on Monday evening.

The news of his charge broke after manager Mauricio Pochettino's media conference had finished - Spurs have been approached for comment.