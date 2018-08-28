Moussa Sissoko interest denied by Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce have denied reports they are attempting sign Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko.

Reports in British and French media in the past few days have claimed the Turkish club have been attempting to sign the midfielder on loan.

Sissoko, 29, was not in the Spurs squad for Monday Night Football's 3-0 win at Manchester United.

In a statement on Tuesday, Fenerbahce said: "In the public opinion, the news that we are attempting to transfer Moussa Sissoko … does not reflect the truth.

"Regarding a transfer of Moussa Sissoko to our club, there has been no contact with the player, the manager or the club."

Sissoko signed for Tottenham in a £30m deal in 2016 and has struggled to establish himself in Mauricio Pochettino's team.

He has made 25 Premier League starts in two years and 35 more as a sub, playing at either right-wing or central midfield.

He has three years left on his Spurs deal, which sees the club pay Newcastle five instalments of £6m per year.