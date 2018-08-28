Harry Kane says Tottenham's lack of signings has boosted squad

Harry Kane and Lucas Moura scored in Monday night's 3-0 win

Harry Kane says the lack of transfer activity at Tottenham this summer has given the squad "huge belief" after they maintained their 100 per cent start to the new season with a 3-0 win at Manchester United on Monday Night Football.

Kane headed his side into the lead at Old Trafford from a corner after 50 minutes with man-of-the-match Lucas Moura adding two more to secure Spurs their best Premier League start since 2009.

Spurs soar as Man Utd lose again

Jamie Redknapp was critical of his former club's failure to make any summer additions, saying their inactivity in the transfer window will hold them back.

However, Kane, who has scored two goals this season, believes it has had the opposite effect on the team.

"The gaffer said he is not just going to bring in players for the sake of it," Kane said.

"What that does is give the rest of the squad huge belief because it shows he has belief in us, so now we have to repay him for that and repay the club for that."

Lucas, who is Tottenham's leading scorer this season with three goals, signed for the club in a £25m move from Paris Saint-Germain in January, but struggled for game-time at the back end of last season.

"Lucas is one of those that some fans might have thought 'is he going to stay, is he going to go?' He has stayed, he has worked hard and he has done well," Kane said.

"He has deserved his place in the team and that is what it is about. He wants to keep his place and we all do. The competition for places is high and we have just got to keep it going."