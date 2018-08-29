Danny Rose expects to stay at Tottenham despite rumours

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose is expecting to stay at the club after Friday's European transfer window closure, having been encouraged by a surprise recall against Manchester United.

Rose's future has been the subject of speculation this summer with recent reports linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 28-year-old was absent for the victories over Newcastle and Fulham earlier this month, but was restored to the starting line-up by manager Mauricio Pochettino for Monday's 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Rose admitted his surprise at his inclusion, but thanked Pochettino and insisted he is determined to make use of his fresh start.

"The manager has spoken to us all a couple of weeks ago and said everybody starts from zero," Rose said.

"We all have to start again trying to impress him and that's great. We all go again.

"I'm good. I'm not listening to the speculation about my future.

"If I'm here past Friday, which I'm expecting to be, which will be great, I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve at the end of the season.

"We're (Rose and Pochettino) both aware of the situation. (Monday) was massive for me that, even though there is speculation, he still trusts and believes in me to put me into such a massive game, a game where he didn't need to change anything.

"For me, over the last four or five years we've worked together, that is probably the biggest thing he has done for me."

Rose had a difficult start in his first match since featuring for England at the World Cup and was fortunate not to be punished in the first half by Romelu Lukaku after a wayward backpass put the United forward through on goal.

"I had a very poor first half but I felt I got better in the second half," he added.

"We got a clean sheet, we scored goals and we forget about it, go to a difficult game on Sunday (at Watford) and look to keep going with the momentum that we've got now."