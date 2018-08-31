Tottenham's Hugo Lloris to miss Watford game with thigh injury
Tottenham face Watford on Sunday, live on Sky Sports
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will miss Tottenham's clash at Watford on Sunday due to a thigh injury.
Mauricio Pochettino says the club hope the 'keeper will be fit for their game against Liverpool on September 15, and the injury is "not a big issue".
