Tottenham's Hugo Lloris to miss Watford game with thigh injury

Tottenham face Watford on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

Last Updated: 31/08/18 12:55pm

Hugo Lloris is out with a thigh injury

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will miss Tottenham's clash at Watford on Sunday due to a thigh injury.

Mauricio Pochettino says the club hope the 'keeper will be fit for their game against Liverpool on September 15, and the injury is "not a big issue".

More to follow...

Watford vs Tottenham

September 2, 2018, 3:30pm

