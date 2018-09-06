Tottenham given permission to move Watford Carabao Cup tie to Milton Keynes

Tottenham have been given the green light to host Watford in the Carabao Cup at Stadium MK, which has a capacity of 30,500

Tottenham will play their third-round Carabao Cup tie against Watford at Stadium MK, the EFL has ruled.

Tottenham submitted their request to the EFL for the game to be played at Stadium MK, with their new stadium still incomplete.

Wembley Stadium, where Spurs have been playing home games, is unavailable due to the Anthony Joshua-Alexander Povetkin heavyweight title fight being hosted there on September 22.

An EFL statement read: "At its meeting on Thursday, the EFL Board granted Tottenham Hotspur Football Club dispensation to play their Round Three Carabao Cup tie against Watford Football Club later this month at Stadium MK.

Watford wanted the EFL to reverse the fixture and allow them to host the match at Vicarage Road

"The rules of the Carabao Cup provide for the board of the EFL to consider the home club's request to play at neutral venues or to reverse the fixture.

"The decision to grant dispensation takes into account all relevant circumstances facing the home club at the time the fixture is scheduled to take place.

"The board fully considered Tottenham's request alongside strong representations from Watford who formally asked the league to play the tie at Vicarage Road."

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust released a statement saying they would not attend the game and were not happy with the Carabao Cup tie being played in Milton Keynes, given MK Dons' history and the views of their "friends" at AFC Wimbledon.

Watford had expressed their dismay at Tottenham's request of playing the match in Milton Keynes, warning the "integrity" of the competition is in jeopardy.