Blackburn want to sign Burton Albion's Kyle McFadzean

Kyle McFadzean in action for Burton Albion

Blackburn have made an enquiry about signing Burton Albion centre-back Kyle McFadzean.

The 31-year-old has one year left on his contract at the Pirelli Stadium.

McFadzean has almost 300 senior appearances to his name across spells at Crawley Town, MK Dons and Burton.

He joined Crawley in August 2010 where he made his debut as a substitute in their 1-0 win over Altrincham.

During the 2010/11 season he was named in the Conference Premier Team of the Year after they had won the league title and were promoted to League Two.

McFadzean signed for MK Dons in the Summer of 2014 on a two-year deal with an option of a third. However, at the end of the 2015/16 season the defender handed in a transfer request despite signing a two-year contract extension.

In July 2016, he signed for Burton on a three-year contact and scored his only goal for the club in a 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.