Jack Rodwell joins Blackburn on deal to end of season

Jack Rodwell has joined Blackburn on a deal lasting until the end of the season.

Former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Rodwell, who was a free agent after leaving Sunderland, is Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray's fifth signing of the summer.

The 27-year-old had a trial with Watford earlier this summer and had been training at boyhood club Everton to maintain his fitness.

Rodwell featured in Watford's pre-season friendly against Brentford

Rodwell won the Premier League title during a two-year spell with City before joining Sunderland in 2014. But Rodwell only managed 76 appearances during an injury-plagued spell on Wearside.

The Southport-born midfielder had been earning £73,000 per week at Sunderland - a figure that was reduced to £44,000 after the club's relegation to League One in May. His contract was cancelled by mutual consent in June.