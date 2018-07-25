Steve Bruce to remain Aston Villa manager after meeting owners

Steve Bruce's Aston Villa were beaten in the Championship play-off final last season

Steve Bruce will remain as Aston Villa manager after meeting the club's new owners on Wednesday.

Bruce's future had been the subject of speculation in recent days, with former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Thierry Henry reportedly lined up to replace him.

However, a statement from the club on Wednesday evening confirmed that would not be the case, and that Bruce would be the man to lead Villa into the new Championship season.

The decision is the first significant act of Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens' ownership of the Midlands club.

The duo bought into Villa last week, putting "significant investment" into the club, which was struggling financially under Dr Tony Xia.

Bruce has been at Villa since October 2016, and led them to the Championship play-off final at Wembley last season - where they lost 1-0 to Fulham.