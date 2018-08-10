Jack Grealish disappointment at failed Tottenham move is understandable, says Steve Bruce

Jack Grealish shakes hands with manager Steve Bruce as he is substituted at Hull

Steve Bruce says keeping Jack Grealish at Aston Villa is great for himself, but he can understand the midfielder's disappointment at missing out on a move to Tottenham.

Spurs bid £25m for Grealish on Wednesday, but were told by Villa's owner Nassef Sawiris that Grealish was not for sale with the player said to be "disillusioned" by the decision.

The 22-year-old could now be offered an improved contract at the Sky Bet Championship club, which is expected to reflect his importance to the side.

"It is great for myself," said Bruce. "I can understand the disappointment from Jack, in some ways, but he has been terrific and respectable towards the club.

"Let's be fair, Spurs are a huge club in England and in Europe but he has taken the decision from the owner and hopefully we can move forward.

Villa's owner refused to listen to offers from Spurs for Grealish

"He [Grealish] will hopefully take us to where we want to get to and fulfil his ambitions with ourselves.

"I think what is vitally important to everybody is that the owner has put out a statement of intent.

"There was no figure for Jack [Grealish] and he made that pretty clear that whatever Spurs offered, he was not going to listen to it.

"Not everybody believed it but they can start believing now. He didn't want to lose his star player. He wants to try and build the team around Jack and we have to respect that."

Bruce also revealed on Friday that goalkeeper Jed Steer is set to move on loan to League One side Charlton Athletic.